The Yankton Community Feast Committee would like to extend a big “thank you” to Calvary Baptist Church for the use of their facility which allows us to serve a large number of individuals a free Thanksgiving meal.
We also want to express appreciation to all who helped make the 2021 Feast a delicious success.
Our thanks also go to the cooks and sponsors for providing the food, cash, preparation, delivering meals to shut-ins and helping clean up so we were able to host the Community Feast.
We are hoping to be able to provide the Feast again in 2022.
