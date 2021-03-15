The recently passed and signed COVID Relief Bill includes billions of dollars in bailouts to cities such as New York and San Francisco and states such as New York and Illinois.
These states and cities, mismanaged by Democrat leadership have rung up billions of dollars in debt and their friends in Congress have rewarded them with a bail out. This bail out comes on the backs of taxpayers from other states like South Dakota which require their legislatures to present a balanced budget each year. No large debt and no need to go to the federal government with hat in hand asking for money provided by taxpayers in other states.
I hope the citizens of those states and cities are grateful to the citizens of well managed states who are contributing their federal tax dollars or dollars borrowed in their name to help bail out the incompetent leadership of the receiving states and cities.
But it is not unexpected that Democrats in Congress would support this bailout — Democrats are fond of bailing out their friends with other people’s money.
