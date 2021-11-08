Veterans Day is the one day a year we honor our living veterans for taking an oath that lasts a lifetime. I’ve had the honor to meet many veterans by my involvement in veterans and civic organizations. I gave rides in parades in my convertible to veterans from many wars. I think of them often. I have contact with a few of my shipmates I served with. Back when I was in the Navy, most servicemen created very close friendships. Although we never see most of them again, we have many memories.
In November 1919, President Wilson proclaimed Nov. 11 as the first commemoration of Armistice Day. In 1938, Congress made Nov. 11 each year a legal holiday dedicated to the cause of world peace and to be thereafter celebrated and known as “Armistice Day.” It was a day set aside to honor veterans of World War I, but in 1954, after World War II had required the greatest mobilization of soldiers, sailors, marines and airmen in the nation’s history and after American forces had fought aggression in Korea, Congress amended the Act of 1938 by striking out the word “Armistice” and inserting in its place the word “Veterans.” With the approval of Public Law 380 on June 1, 1954, Nov. 11 became a day to honor American veterans of all wars. Later that same year, President Dwight D. Eisenhower issued the first “Veterans Day Proclamation.”
Confederate soldiers are officially considered American veterans and have the same protections as Union soldiers because of an act of Congress on May 23, 1958, called Public Law 810 and other federal laws, but our government and many people in America are destroying these veterans’ monuments, etc. As a member of The Society of 40 Men and 8 Horses (Honor Society of American Veterans), we believe they ought to be protected, but today, our government does nothing.
On Veterans Day and every day when you meet one of my veteran friends, thank them for their service; they will appreciate it.
