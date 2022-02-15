Are these the end times for democracy and faith in God alone? Some have sold out democracy and others faith in God to false prophets, myths and fables.
Daily we hear from the 1/6 committee how close we came to losing democracy. Fake electors, elaborate coup plans, stashed weapons, government officials, corrupt lawyers, Fox News. A few people stood up and prevented overthrow. Pols Thune, Rounds and Johnson admit fair elections but don’t decry fear, fraud and fascism.
Jim Jones had his cult drink Kool-Aid and 900 died. Fox News/social media Kool-Aid poisons the mind/thinking/action processes.
Lanta Davis of IN Wesleyan University writes in Christian Century: “In Taking America Back for God, Andrew Whitehead and Samuel Perry conclude that Christian nationalism ‘does not encourage high moral standards or value self-sacrifice, peace, mercy, love, justice and so’ but instead ‘all about power’ thus lies adultery, racism, hate, division are OK.”
People sacrifice their lives for truth, martyrs for faith, veterans. To risk one’s life for a lie, e.g. non-vaxxing, avoids Jesus’ call to truth. One lie, it’s only a step farther to toss God overboard.
Govs. Noem, Abbott and DeSantis all lie of freedom but provide slavery. National Guard to the border has no authority to arrest migrants.
For some these are end-times; dying of COVID for a lie; rejecting democracy for fascism; fooling themselves about God and following “I alone can fix it.”
Belief in democracy and the Constitution? Then devote your life to saving it and wake up to the lies of Trump supporters trying to steal it.
Belief in God? Then devote yourself totally to love, real truth, discipleship, discernment and reject conspiracies.
I believe in democracy and don’t want it to be stolen. I believe in God and don’t want any “fake” substitute. I need the Holy Spirit to direct. God alone can save/fix us so we can save democracy.
