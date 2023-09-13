We want to thank Schiferl’s WJ Ranch and concert sponsors for the great Jimmy Fortune concert last Friday! He’s a favorite of ours. We’ve seen him a number of times, with the Statler Brothers and also as a solo performer, but never in such a wonderful and intimate setting as your ranch!
What a great place you have! It just exuded peace and tranquility! And driving up seeing so many on horses … well that just set the tone for a perfect evening. I admit I know nothing about horses, except that they are magnificent. When standing in line at intermission, there were two beauties near the doorway. They were gorgeous!
