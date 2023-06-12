I seek truth in a nation of rampant lies. So, I cling in discipleship to Jesus the truth of the Trinity.
Remember Bush, Cheney and Rice preaching mass destruction weapons in Iraq? I said – a lie. It was. The $40 million Benghazi investigation and then emails on Ms. Clinton. Rep. Mr. Gowdy — we have nothing. McCarthy — “lowering her poll numbers” … 1/6 insurrection — election stolen. Lie. Every lie Mr. Trump told about others, e.g. “fake news” he does. The $787 million lying machine, Fox News, reportedly is 10% accurate meaning 90% lies. I believe the truth of the Second Amendment but not lies spun by DC3 and gun industry focusing on fear. The Trump Cult claims fiscal responsibility. Truly every Republication administration has increased spending followed by Democrats who level it off and start paying down debt. Forty percent of debt came from Trump. McConnell told Trump, “Nobody fails to get elected who spends too much money.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.