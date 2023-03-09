Since the first real cities, people have been ruled by cliques of oligarchs. Family relationships were always a part of their internal competitions for power and wealth, but they usually united to oppose the great unwashed. Rome really began to grow once the oligarchs conceded to written laws on Twelve Tables, when the people justly demanded the same laws for all. Even now oligarchs live by their own rules first.
Behind every monarchy, republic, dictatorship or democracy, there was always an oligarchy. America is no different. Usually about 70% of the US Congress are related or connected in some way to former or current officeholders. For most, gaining power and wealth trumps serving the interests of the public, though they tell us otherwise. The perks make it a “great gig,” if you can get it.
Bless your heart, Mr. Patton, your perspective is always so uniquely fascinating.
So you foresee “Biden’s abandonment by the “Deep State” oligarchs in favor of neocon insider Kevin McCarthy — likely made President before 2024’s election in a play to stop Trump.”🤦♂️
Have you been talking to Abe?
The only way this can happen Constitutionally is for both president and vice president to be removed or die.
So how do you see this happening? 🤡 🤭
