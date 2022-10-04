The middle 20% of Americans by taxable income pay an average federal income tax rate of 12.56%. The top fifth pay 26.30%. Add 15.3% Social Security, 7-8% sales, property, (for most) state income taxes, and the less obvious licenses, fees, etc., and the total tax burden exceeds 50% for the middle class. In feudal Europe, unarmed peasants revolted against heavily armed overlords whenever the latter took over 40% of their harvest. Today that would be like a taxpayer using an AR-15 to fight an IRS F-15.
So why don’t we revolt? Because we believe we have representation in our government. However, when confidence in government representatives and agencies is lost, then people begin to resist. The perception of justice and democratic process is just as important as actual performance.
