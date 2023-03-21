In my opinion, homemade food is healthier than fast food depending on what you cook. It also depends on what you order. If you like to cook, you should make homemade. If you like to get your food quickly fast food might be a better option.
If you worry about cost, fast food and homemade cost more depending on what you cook/order. If you get a lot from a fast-food place it might cost more than homemade. If you’re cooking something with expensive ingredients homemade will most likely cost more.
