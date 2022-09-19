Dear Secretary of Education Sanderson,
I must take issue with your Point of View column (Press & Dakotan, Sept. 15). I agree that we aspire for all students to graduate from K-12 System and be ready for life, whichever direction the student chooses to go. However, we disagree on how we get to that point.
We are paying $200,000 to one person to direct the creation of the standards that are proposed. The standards were not written by anyone from South Dakota. They come from Hillsdale College, which is a private conservative liberal arts college in Michigan, which wrote the 1776 Project. Its curriculum is based on Western heritage as a product of Roman Culture and Christian tradition. Education is not a major at this college.
In June 2021, roughly 40 educators and 10 others wrote Social Studies Standards for the state of South Dakota. In the process of getting prepared Gov. Noem signed the 1776 promise which was pushed by President Trump. As a group, the 2021 committee decided to stay Apolitical and did (no Critical Race theory or Action Politics).
The reason many people are against the 2022 standards is they are not written for South Dakota. They do not represent South Dakota and they are not fair and balanced. The American Historical Association has come out against the 2022 Standards and is urging the adoption of 2021’s standards, which were written primarily by South Dakota educators. Please contact the Dept. of Education and voice your opinion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.