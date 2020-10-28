I just want to thank the Yankton Care Center for taking care of my in-laws.
It was 15 years ago when my father-in-law had cancer, so it was only my mother-in-law when he died and she lived for another year and a half. But during that time, one of the employees took advantage of her and opened a credit card in her name. How low can some people go?
My husband and I live in Yankton today. I do hope that person has come to their senses and realized what they have done and are not continuing.
(P.S. They charged over $1,000 in her name.)
