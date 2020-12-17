Recently I was in Yankton and took the opportunity to drive by the Huether Family Aquatics Center to see the latest progress on the project. It’s hard to believe it was just two short years ago on Dec. 11, 2018, that the community of Yankton spoke overwhelmingly at the ballot box to approve the new aquatics center.
The countless community leaders who supported the project, and the leadership of Dive In Yankton (Josh Svatos, Kasi Haberman, Paige Elwood, Mike Villanueva and so many fabulous volunteers) should be so very proud of this beautiful new facility and what it will mean to the community and region.
I for one am so excited for the new aquatics center to open and to create and share wonderful memories with family and friends. Something positive to look forward to in 2021!
