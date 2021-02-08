I believe Gov. Noem’s concern about the status of civics education in our country is valid.
A good example is the assault by liberals on the freedom of speech, the First Amendment, which at one time was considered essential to our democracy.
Some examples:
1) The curtailing of conservative speech on many college campuses where there is supposed to be free and open discussion of ideas. Not surprising, given that the teaching staff on most college campuses are largely liberal;
2) The censoring by Twitter, Apple, etc., on their media outlets so as to avoid what they judge to be disinformation or misinformation;
3) Recently a large group of publishing houses banded together and refused to publish material by President Trump’s administration, stating that they are traitors and should not receive any financial benefit;
4) Recently, liberals stated that President Trump’s supporters should all be reprogrammed (74+ million people) and that the president’s staff should not be given jobs;
5) Finally, the idea that protests (an important free-speech right) can be accompanied by violence on property and law enforcement. This violence is destructive of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness and the rule of law, all important components of democracy. The destruction of statues of individuals who were very important in our country’s history, such as Presidents Lincoln and Jefferson, has been part of the protests. These protests were condoned by the Democrats for months until it became politically disadvantageous.
One approach as fostered by Gov. Noem is to have young people obtain a better understanding at the grade school and high school level of the founding and development of our country, the government and our Constitution.
The years ahead are going to be critical because I don’t see a widespread spirit of bipartisan cooperation. We very well could continue to move towards a totalitarian state unless a majority of the American people sees the danger and votes to reverse this trend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.