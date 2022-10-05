As commander of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Arthur H. Muchow Chapter No. 1, we wish to thank the city of Sioux Falls, Madison, Vermillion, Yankton, Brookings and Beresford for their generous support of the DAV during our annual Forget-Me-Not Drive that was held Aug. 12-Sept. 10, 2022.
Businesses that provided a venue in Yankton include Hy-Vee.
Proceeds raised $3,423.00 and every cent of the money will go to projects that directly assist veterans in the following programs and services in our area:
• Donations to VA Medical Centers
• Financial assistance to needy veterans
• Meal programs for veterans
• Homeless and Needy Veterans Program
• Hospital Transportation Network — Purchase Vans to Provide Free Rides for Veterans
• Veterans Administration Voluntary Service (VAVS Program)
• Older Veterans Assistance Programs
The public should know that the DAV will put 100% of their contributions to work assisting veterans who need our help.
Thank you again for your support to our nation’s veterans.
