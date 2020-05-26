Sioux Falls is not opening any pools or aquatic centers. So has the Yankton City commissioners considered that the aquatic center may not be able to open next year or, if it does, that attendance will have to be reduced? Or that people will be too afraid to go somewhere where catching COVID-19 will be a huge possibility?
If attendance has to be reduced, will fees go up to offset the loss of income? Or the increase of operating costs as more staff will be needed?
Will the aquatic center become a bigger black hole sucking the tax dollars out of property owners because of the new social distancing rules which appear to become a normal occurrence?
Sure, kick the can down the road, but next year will be here sooner than you think. Just something to ponder since no one has the answer … yet.
