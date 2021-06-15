Regional Technical Education Center (RTEC) wants to recognize and extend warm appreciation to our supportive leaders who are stepping down from their current positions. Chauntel Wright, RTEC General Manager, and Dr. Jennifer Johnke, RTEC Board Secretary, recently announced their relocation from the area; and Monte Gulick, former Board Vice Chair, accepted the role of RTEC President and Chief Operating Officer.
During their tenure on the board, Wright, Johnke and Gulick were integral in developing relationships and successfully leading the organization in new developments and recent challenges such as the COVID Pandemic. These leadership changes have led to a new appointment and reorganization of the board.
The RTEC Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Todd Dvoracek, Yankton High School Principal, will join the board and take on the role vacated by Jennifer Johnke; and Denise Kneifl, Operations Inventory and Production Control Manager at ASTEC Industries, was appointed to join the board. As part of the special re-organization vote, Todd Dvoracek was elected Secretary and Steve Jorgenson, Trail King Plant Manager, was elected Vice Chair.
Gulick has transitioned quickly to his new role as President and Chief Operating Officer. “I am very excited to serve as RTEC’s President,” Gulick said. “Once we get a Receptionist/Office Assistant added to our team, I plan to get out and meet with our key stakeholders. There are so many opportunities for us to help ‘home grow’ our workforce. I look forward to identifying which areas are most critical to our stakeholders and developing plans to meet those needs.”
Due to growing interest in local career training opportunities, RTEC has expanded course offerings for the summer. Additionally, RTEC will offer the return of the popular middle school and high school career and technical education program - Yankton Manufacturing and Entrepreneurial Academy — which is scheduled for the last two weeks of July this year. Employers and students interested in participating are encouraged to reach out to RTEC at 605-668-5700 or by visiting their website at www.rtecedu.org.
