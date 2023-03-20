I think diversity is all the ways people look, talk and be themselves.
Some people have problems accepting diversity. Going back to the 1700s and 1800s when people were judged by their skin, colors like black and sometimes yellow, those people were slaves.
Now in the 2000s, some people still think that people who are different in skin color are not as good as white people. There are also many people who respect diversity and being kind to others, too.
I didn’t mean to say that diversity is a bad thing, but I just want people to respect the diversity and difference between others.
