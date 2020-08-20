Dear Governor Noem,
I’m looking at the hordes of maskless people attending the Sturgis biker rally and am furious that you would allow this to go on in the state that you represent. We are in the throes of a pandemic in which over 5 million people have been infected and close to 160,000 have lost their lives. I know three people who have died from this virus, and both my husband and I are in high risk groups. So many people have lost their jobs and businesses. This is about the most unforgivable thing that you would not ban this event this year, and I hope it costs you reelection and ends your political career.
Your irresponsible decision is going to be the reason for countless people contracting this virus and spreading it even further around the country. Why on earth would you allow this? How did you benefit by this? Are you going to be attending this event without a mask and risking your own health? Will you allow your children to attend? How can you not give a damn about the consequences of this event? Many people are going to die because of this, either attendees or those that they will share this virus with. I am so sickened by your lack of responsible leadership and thankful I don’t live in your state. Think about this when you go to bed at night. You are going to be directly responsible for the deaths of others. The question begs to be asked: why? Is it because of some political loyalty? Shame on you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.