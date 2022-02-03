I feel strongly about disabilities. I think people should treat people with disabilities better than just regular people.
It breaks my heart to see people with disabilities being bullied. I have a brother with Down Syndrome and that is a disability. I have seen what sometimes happens at school, and I always just want to run and give him a hug. If something happens out of school, I always stand up for him because he can’t really stand up for himself. Some-times, kids kick the ball away from him. At my house, my brother and I play soccer or football after school. Even if I am really, really tired, I still play and make an effort.
That’s how strongly I feel about how you should treat people with disabilities. Please consider treating people with disabilities with kindness.
