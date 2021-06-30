RASDak thanks your community and the organizations that helped make The Best Dam Ride bicycle tour possible.
The 200 bicyclists from 29 states and RASDak would like to thank the community of Tyndall for welcoming us to your town and the organizations that supported the ride.
Thank you to Bon Homme High School for providing the overnight accommodations, to Bon Homme County 4-H group for providing breakfast, to FFA alumni for providing dinner along with Choteau Brewery and the music by Vern Kaul, and to Mensch Greenhouse and the Sweet Clovers 4-H group, to Dante CHS, the Tabor Bluebirds Youth Baseball Team, Big River Burrito in Yankton and the Wagner Swimming Pool Fundraising committee for providing rest stops along the route.
RASDak is supported 100% by volunteers and sponsors. It is the communities and the community groups that are providing snack stops, meals, and shelter to the riders and support crew that make it possible for RASDak to showcase the state of South Dakota by bicycle.
