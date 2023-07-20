Kyle Kenfield may not be Googleable but guess what is: the number one killer of kids in America under the age of 18. Hint: it’s not cars. Or cancer.
I recently saw the KELO headline, “Yankton city officials welcome gun manufacturer, but citizens have questions,” and groaned in exasperation. I could stay out of the fray, right? This has nothing to do with my family and life in Minnesota, right?
Then I watched the July 10, 2023, Yankton City Commission meeting, recognizing my teachers, neighbors and family friends, both in the audience and behind the long head tables, all passionately defending their stance.
I am confused, devastated, and angered by the city leaders’ decision to allow, even enthusiastically welcome a gun maker to Yankton. Commissioners, you are well aware of the divisiveness of guns! Steps should have been taken long ago to hear those who questioned or disagreed with your plan. Steps should have been taken to proactively fix the gaping holes you yourselves have now recognized within the process of an incentivized sale. It is your job to debate both sides, wade into the messy political discussions, and as Judy Vanderhule stated at the July 10 meeting, “Please, I beg of you. Ask questions.” You did not do your due diligence.
While you have maintained your business standing with some, you have sacrificed the trust of many. In allowing Paradigm Technologies into the community, I believe you acted, in your minds, for the betterment of Yankton. It is also true that I (and others) believe you are gravely wrong.
