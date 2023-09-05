Electric cars will be cheaper to build and easier to design because electric cars will have dramatically less parts than internal combustion power. Think about required support systems for the engines; drive shafts; exhaust systems; etc. Fewer parts mean less jobs and manufacturing space to produce the parts.
Auto assembly plants buy parts made from many suppliers in many locations, all of which employ people; pay local taxes; support local programs; and are geographically dispersed. Many of these plants and programs will be lost. Sixty years ago, people were willing to move where there were good jobs; not so much today. Some new types of jobs will be created, but not where people need them.
(1) comment
👍
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.