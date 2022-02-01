At a Jan. 20 press conference, Sen. John Thune condemned the administration of President Joe Biden as a “colossal failure.” “Go down the list,” Thune said. Nothing but failure.
The fastest job growth in American history is a failure? Reducing unemployment from 6% to 3.9% in a year is a failure? Making COVID vaccination available and free for anybody who has the good sense to get it is a failure? Funding to reopen 95% of our schools is a failure? Passage of the long-overdue funding to rebuild our crumbling infrastructure — which Donald Trump promised for four years but did not deliver — is a failure?
Not content with dismissing real accomplishments as “failures,” Thune went on to blame President Biden for the divisiveness in America. Not Trump, who still refuses to accept defeat, who fomented the Jan. 6 insurrection that attempted for the first time in American history to overthrow a democratic election, and who still holds the Republican Party, including Sen. Thune, by the throat?
I also listened to President Biden’s press conference the previous day. The greatest take-away was his ringing question, “What are the Republicans for?” At a time when Republican legislatures in 19 states have passed laws to restrict voting, Senate Republicans maintain a united wall against legislation to protect the right of every American to vote and to have their votes honestly counted. They unanimously oppose legislation to fund childcare, pre-school education, lower drug prices, and many other provisions that would help struggling working families. Their strategy is simple: obstruct everything, then blame the president for not getting things done.
But the overriding question remains: What are Republicans FOR? What is John Thune for?
