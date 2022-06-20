In a recent column, Gov. Kristi Noem recently bemoaned, “Churches were forced to close, forsaking freedom of religion.” No, Gov. Noem, the pandemic caused churches to take precautionary measures on their own.
Our United Methodist heritage includes John Wesley’s Three Simple Rules, the first of which is Do No Harm. When our bishops issued guidelines for the pandemic, it was so that we would do no harm to vulnerable folks. We turned to online and distance-worship as a means of caring for the well-being of others. I only wish our governor appreciated that position! Furthermore, in many communities there were other churches that did stay open.
The governor’s comment is at best an attempt to get a knee-jerk reaction from those who don’t know the reasons behind such actions. I would think the governor should be pleased that some of her constituents chose “to do no harm.” Instead, she began her column on an unrelated topic (Second Amendment) by throwing a piece of “red meat” to the lions to get them in a frenzy as they read her opinion on another topic! This comment calls into question for me anything else she may have tried to say.
Truth and facts, please, governor! They matter!
