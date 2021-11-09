I have never written before but feel I must respond to Mr. Crandall’s “Warning Flag.” (Press & Dakotan, Nov. 2) While I’ve never disrespected the American flag, I have also never kneeled for the National Anthem. Neither side can claim exclusivity on some very poor choices of protest. There is no doubt we are living during one of the most partisan of times in history, but there still are conservatives that make their opinions based on logic and facts while not shouting down their opponents. Read or listen to Victor Davis Hanson, Candice Owens, Dave Rubin or Jason Riley to name just a few.
You claim the Constitution is under assault ... and it is if you believe in the Second Amendment versus gun control, personal freedom versus mandates, private property versus rent deferral or innocent life versus late-term abortion. Which party is threatening to pack the SCOTUS if they don’t get their way?
What about hate as a political platform? Didn’t see any MAGA hats at the riots that burned many of our great cities last summer. They were at the Capital on Jan. 6, but left their weapons, Molotov cocktails and spray paint at home. And don’t forget Ashli Babbitt, an unarmed veteran, was shot and killed by the Capital Police. Her life mattered, too.
You suggest that lies are being accepted as truths, then say that 48 states prevent the “wrong people” from voting. Deplorables, maybe? I think we can all agree that secure, honest elections are vital to the health of our republic and well worth the effort.
And finally, you are concerned that science is being questioned. Scientific method states that data be analyzed, a conclusion formed and that all conclusions be questioned and tested, even the ones that fit your narrative. Sorry.
We are all blessed to live in the greatest country ever, and to paraphrase Benjamin Franklin, it’s all ours, if we can keep it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.