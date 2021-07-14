Our South Dakota National Guard has served the nation in military conflicts in support of the United States since the Civil War. It has also served the state in numerous flood, tornado and other natural disaster recoveries over the last 150 years. National Guard personnel understand that they have to leave their jobs and families to serve when called by the nation for military action, or by the state to serve in time of natural disaster. Never before has it been rented out to individuals.
This year for the first time, the South Dakota National Guard has been privatized. Rather than serving the nation or state, our National Guard service personnel are hired by individuals and required to leave their families and employment to further the personal and political agenda of out-of-state moneyed interests. This is not technically illegal but HIGHLY unethical.
This administration is no slave to ethics and good government, but this renting out of our National Guard represents a new low in state government.
Mr. Cunningham. Only reason it has came to this is simple. The Biden/Harris socialistic communist Democratic regime in D.C won't secure the border. The traitors to their Oath of office have forced this. Regardless of how many lies you pump out. One can't deny the border was secure upon their entering office. Why Pelosi an her capitol Police couldn't even secure the capitol on Jan 6. Against unarmed civilians. Why don't you head to Cuba an ask the civilians down there why they are protesting? Take Mr. Wilson/Devil Dan Preacher man/Yankton Resident with you. Protests are not about Covid in Cuba. They are sick of communism which is just organized crime ring for leaders an family. When-if USA falls there will be nothing but evil in the world. Communism/socialism/Marxism has no growth/no hope/no economy just complete control over your life. Elite will rule with Iron fist. Becareful what you wish for Mr. Cunningham an others. They will purge all that assisted taking USA down. They won't want you nor need you an won't trust you to organize their one car parade. Be glad you have someone who cares watching the border.
So many words does Larry spend
To while away his hours.
But all he tells us in the end…
He lives in HIS world not ours.
I wonder how much I’d have to donate to Kristi’s Campaign fund to rent five National Guardsmen to play hide-and-go-seek with the guests at my grand daughter’s birthday party?
jimmy a break. Put it to bed if that all you contribute. but maybe it in line with your IQ. We have been renting out our military for long time. At least it going for worth while cause on the border this time. democrats always pointing the finger from their misdeeds. Are GOP perfect? No. But at least put forth some effort. Time for complete realignment of ideas an parties. It is WE the People. Not WE the Party. We control the votes we can start with term limits. Don't be afraid of a millionair that runs for office. BEWARE OF POLITICIAN THAT BECOMES MILLIONAIR in Office. An that is happening. Stop an ask your self what will happen when all the money/Power sit in one office or one country. Who do they turn against next? We are allowed to speak/write our opinions now. Others can't--usually in socialist/communism controlled countries. No one shows up in middle of nite an takes you away--yet anyway. John Cunningham/Yankton Resident an all the Democrats made their fortunes under capitalism. But then turn around an don't want any one else to have anything like they have. What fools exsist in the land of the free--they say what they wish. Simply because others fought for the right to do so. But in the end contribute ZILCH.
I repeat like Larry. Time after time.
But my words are fewer. And they rhyme.
