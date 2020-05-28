I am writing this on Memorial Day, thinking back on friends I lost during my career as a pilot in the United States Air Force. Unfortunately, many of the deaths were needless, the result of bad luck, or worse, carelessness.
With that in mind, I am asking every member of the Yankton community to wear a mask when close contact with others is likely or can’t be avoided. This includes, but is not limited to, working, shopping for necessities, attending church, meeting medical appointments and so forth.
In over 800 hours of combat flying, and later, years of flying jet trainers, I couldn’t have imagined failing to wear a helmet, fire resistant clothing, lap belt, shoulder harness, and other protective equipment.
I wore it to protect myself, and to protect others who depended on me to bring them home alive. Wearing a mask is the same. It protects the people we care about.
Be a good citizen, be a good neighbor, be a good family member, and be a patriot by wearing a mask when needed.
