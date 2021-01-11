I feel strongly about PE.
PE is a class we have in school where we play games, exercise and stay healthy. Ms. Card is our PE teacher, and she does this thing where you take a paper and it is called a Fitness Fanatic sheet. If you bring back that Fitness Fanatic sheet, Ms. Card will put it in a folder and every 9 weeks Ms. Card will draw it out, and if you win you get a prize. Always stay healthy.
