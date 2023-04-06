Various studies have shown men are responsible for 94%-98% of all mass shootings in America. I guess the “in America” part is pretty much assumed at this point. In any event, any guesses which gender identity Fox News will demonize incessantly since a transgender person committed a mass shooting in Nashville?
And since people kill people, as opposed to inanimate objects like guns or overripe bananas kill people, then why are we as a nation not pointing the finger like a little boy pretending to shoot someone at men being the root cause of all this gun violence?
