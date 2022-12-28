The irony is he never wanted to be a politician. Despite winning three elections at different levels … all against incumbents and by record margins … Sen-elect Brent “B.R.” Hoffman has always been a reluctant candidate for political office, only stepping up to serve when he felt God called him to it.
Serving on a City Council, he walked each precinct every year, listening to residents and trying to fix problems. Not many politicians knock on doors after elections, but residents appreciated it, naming him “Best Politician” four times. On the school board, he championed student performance and fiscal responsibility, donating his own salary to a scholarship fund for students. In the state senate, “He’s committed to doing a fair and honest job and the only way to do that is to be a good listener, do your homework and pray before you speak. He is ready, willing and able to do all of that, and will be a senator South Dakota can be proud of,” says Rep. Rhonda Milstead.
