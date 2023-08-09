Your front-page article “Scotland Shooter Gets Life” (Press & Dakotan, July 25, 2023) reports that the victims’ family was upset that the death penalty was not imposed. I understand that this was a horrific crime and that the family would like to see vengeance or retribution, but vengeance and retribution are not the sole goals in criminal sentencing.
There are good reasons for the state not to seek the death penalty in this case. Is it ever morally right to seek the death penalty when a defendant was mentally ill when they committed the crime? If a defendant fights the death penalty, it commonly takes 20 or 25 years before the penalty is carried out. Is the family prepared to wait for 20 or 25 years without closure in this case? If a defendant fights a death penalty case, the cases cost millions of dollars in litigation and court costs. Although this case was transferred from Bon Homme County to Yankton County, Bon Homme County is still responsible for paying all of the costs. Could Bon Homme County pay those millions of dollars without raising taxes or cutting the services they provide to the citizens of the county?
