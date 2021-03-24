It’s ironic that these same legislators and the governor who talk about the evils of socialism are the same ones pushing this economically costly anti-transgender “culture war” bill and are expecting the South Dakota taxpayers, businesses and employees to bear the financial costs which will result. Lawsuits and boycotts will most likely happen at a bare minimum.
It’s easy to spend someone else’s money on wasteful and reckless pursuits for political gain — some being personal political gain rather than actual problem solving.
I challenge Gov. Noem and the legislators who are pushing this anti-transgender bill to accept personal financial responsibility for any socio-economic costs South Dakota taxpayers, businesses and employees will incur as a result if this bill is enacted into law.
It’s long overdue for these elected officials to pony up and finally put some skin in the game!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.