Thank you for publishing “Attacking Educators” by USD Professor Tim Schorn in the Tuesday, July 6, 2021, edition of the Press and Dakotan. It is rare these days to see a bigot and a bully so thoroughly discredit himself in print.
In the beginning of his article, and again toward the end, Professor Schorn accurately lists several of our grievous national failures and embarrassments; some of which persist despite the best efforts of most of the American people. From these examples, he concludes that “our country, government and institutions are built on laws that are rooted in racism.” (I disagree.)
Here are a few more quotes, along with my comments in parentheses.
“Those who attack critical race theory, social justice and inclusion do so because they know that their opinions are not based on facts, and that their ideas would not survive the light of day.” (Note the linkage of “social justice and inclusion” with his pet theory. This is called virtue signaling.)
“The critics are not interested in honest discussion; they wish to shut down the marketplace of ideas.” (The professor is honest. Anyone who disagrees with him is evil.)
“Critical race theory encourages an open and honest discussion, as do other academic theories.” (Imagine yourself as Professor Schorn’s student. Would you dare disagree with him?)
Professor Schorn’s conclusion is: “This country was built on rejection and bigotry.” (Absolutely, without any exceptions or conditions?)
I would like to believe that Professor Schorn’s myopic disdain for our country is not reflective of the entire University of South Dakota faculty. However, his brazen willingness to publish his doctrinaire beliefs in a local newspaper indicates otherwise.
If there truly is a “marketplace of ideas” at USD, we will quickly see other professors push back against such a poorly reasoned article. I hope so. It reflects poorly on the entire institution.
To parents of prospective college students, I suggest paying attention to what your children are being taught. And think twice before writing that tuition check; there are other choices.
That, by the way, is how a marketplace of ideas actually works.
