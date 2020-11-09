Why should we stop at stop signs? Why should there be laws and mandates? How could we POSSIBLY enforce it? Maybe we should just rely on good ol’ “South Dakota common sense” whether we stop. The answer is the protection of the public, your fellow citizens. The same is true for wearing masks.
We’re at war with an invisible enemy that has invaded our shores and spread across the whole country. With any other war, citizens would rally to help the war effort especially when you have 800 to 1,000 body bags coming in EVERY DAY! Be a good citizen, a patriot and wear a mask.
