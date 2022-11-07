Courage is an acquired ability to get beyond fear. I think courage takes faith and trust in a power greater than ourselves. I’m quite certain the forefathers of our country had this quality.
I’ve noticed the rampant uptick of fear in our world with much of it brought on by the constant bombardment of bad news by many media sources. Much of it isn’t verified or researched; it’s a one-sided opinion, either far left or far right. It contradicts itself for a regular basis and brings about confusion and fear. That describes Satan and his works!
(1) comment
Thank you for your thoughtful letter, Ms. Van Driel.
I feel much reassured reading such edifying thinking springing up from among our fellow citizens.
What do you think? If Republicans get a hold on the reins of power will they outlaw bad news?
Maybe they could enact a courage right-off on our taxes? Certainly makes as much sense as agricultural and fossil fuel subsidies.
But at the very least, Satan should lose his twitter account.
I appreciate the cutting edge pontification. I look forward to your next missive.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.