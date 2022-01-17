Depression is a serious illness that many people suffer from. It’s hard when you have depression. It’s not fun to have. A lot of people give up on life because of it.
I feel strongly about mental illnesses, especially depression. I think that it can be very bad. It can sometimes be so bad for people that they may have suicidal thoughts. People mainly have depression if they are having a hard time. People think it’s funny to say they are depressed when really, they aren’t. There are symptoms of depression which can be terrible. My opinion on which one is the worst is non-stop crying and very bad anxiety. It’s a brain disorder and a state of mind.
Again, people say they have it when they really don’t. The people who have it act happy, so they don’t just fade away or break down. It can be over multiple things, but still, depression is a serious mental illness.
