When I was young, my government forced me to go war — too young to vote but perfect age to die. I believed the government was bad. We protested, the voting age dropped to 18, the National Guard killed some of us, (Kent State May 4, 1970).
In history classes in college, I learned of even greater atrocities (Mount Carmel Waco Texas). I got older and realized that the government could also do good Civil Rights Act 1964, schools (YSD, USD), Post Office, roads, police.
Mature now, I understand and have observations.
• Press & Dakotan, April 13: “Auditors Disagree Drop Box Ban” — Your state government is making it harder for you to vote. Thank you, Gov. Noem. In the 2020 and 2022 elections, there were no reported drop box problems, but there were lies — thank you, D. Trump.
Our state government is trying to disenfranchise you! I want you to go to Wikipedia and put in “Timeline of voting in the United States”; don’t respond to me until you do! One can see in this timeline that it is an uphill fight to get the right to vote, the Constitution gives this right to your state, many lives lost and many Amendments to the Constitution allow you to vote.
• Now here is the real problem with government: P&D, April 12: Day before the Drop Box story. In the Yankton City Commission election, only 15.7% of you good citizens showed up to vote. How can we expect good governance if we won’t become knowledgeable and vote? Your hard-won vote is important. Use it wisely.
