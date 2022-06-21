Security measures were taken recently to whisk the president off to a fire station near his Delaware beach home. The bad news here? The chief executive required a half dozen or so black limousines to get the job done, reminiscent of the convoy of armored vehicles flown to Hawaii to protect President Obama on his vacation there.
Democracies do not take elaborate and expensive measures to protect easily replaceable short-term leaders as if they were protecting dynasties of divinely appointed kings. President Grover Cleveland in the 1890s answered the front door of the White House himself when ordinary citizens came knocking.
Little news comes in the form of a big debate in northern California’s wine growing country on whether the Russian River should be renamed. Energy would be better spent making sure no Putin-type characters try to ensconce themselves in permanent power in the Congress or White House.
An example of wobbly news is the decision to remove Robb Elementary from the local educational facility list. Unable to think of any real measures to protect children, local officials take comfort in the mere appearance of action.
