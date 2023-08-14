LifeServe Blood Center would like to thank all of the generous blood donors in the Yankton area who helped with the local hospital blood supply in July!  

There were 170 donors who registered to donate, and 173 units of life saving blood were collected at the Yankton Donor Center.  Those units can help save up to 519 lives! There were several donors who reached a milestone donation and seven individuals who made their very first donation.  

(1) comment

Dark Brandon
Dark Brandon

Well, it’s no malarkey, Trump was right❗️

There were definitely MASSIVE attempts at fraud in Georgia‼️ 🤣

(Please let this cement his place at the head of the Republican ticket in 2024. 🙏)

Go Trump‼️

