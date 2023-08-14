LifeServe Blood Center would like to thank all of the generous blood donors in the Yankton area who helped with the local hospital blood supply in July!
There were 170 donors who registered to donate, and 173 units of life saving blood were collected at the Yankton Donor Center. Those units can help save up to 519 lives! There were several donors who reached a milestone donation and seven individuals who made their very first donation.
A special thanks to these individuals for their generosity.
• MILESTONE DONORS: Patrick Steffen — 22 Gallons; Neil Bowes – 21 Gallons; Scott Jensen — 14 Gallons; Randall Steffen — 14 Gallons; Richard Hunhoff — 14 Gallons; Nancy Peitz — 11 Gallons; Scottie Hysell — 9 Gallons; Patrick Hochstein — 9 Gallons; Jeanne Haas — 8 Gallons; Cody Wilken — 7 Gallons; James Strasburg — 5 Gallons; Lee Kathol — 5 Gallons; Becky Verheul — 5 Gallons; Rodney Loecker — 4 Gallons; Kelly Bellmer — 3 Gallons; Lyle Klug — 3 Gallons; Richard Wright — 3 Gallons; Tyler Morgan — 2 Gallons; James Huffman — 2 Gallons; Jason Foote — 2 Gallons; Clara Schild — 2 Gallons; Beverly Ulmer — 2 Gallons
• FIRST TIME DONORS: Brianne Brandt, Beth Anderson, Jessica Humphrey, Sarah Barker, Amalee Boeserahm, Katie Sage. Diane Cameron
The LifeServe Blood Center in Yankton is located at 2901 Broadway Ave and is open every Monday from 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Friday from 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Please call LifeServe Blood Center at 800-287-4903 or www.lifeservebloodcenter.org to schedule your appointment.
