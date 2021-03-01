It was with great sadness that I read the article on the plight of Jayen Hochstein and his family: “Hochstein’s Renew Medical Marijuana Battle” (Press & Dakotan, Feb. 12). I have great admiration for Nicole Hochstein. Talk about mother and child. There it is, folks.
I believe the saddest element of this entire saga is the Nebraska Legislature and it’s born-with-a-silver-spoon-in-my-mouth authoritarian governor, Pete Ricketts. Gov. Ricketts, I hate to burst your conservative fantasy-land bubble, but there is such a thing as medical marijuana and it has helped thousands upon thousands of people. Ricketts, like Kristi Noem, is the great panderer. It’s always aimed at the lowest common denominator and it’s just plain sad.
I pray that time doesn’t run out for Jayen Hochstein. Hopefully, the Nebraska Legislature will take the correct course of action. Jayen, are thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. As for Nebraska, well, you can jump into the 21st century anytime now. History is knocking upon your door.
