There are no such things as “nest predators.” Most predators eat more rodents than anything. So, farmers that allow trapping predators need to be prepared for more mice and rats invading their barns and grain facilities.
Noem made the bizarre assertion that trapping could be a fun family activity. Sure, take your kids and show them how a coyote will chew its own leg off to escape a trap. If your kids find this fun, get them some mental help.
As usual, Noem is using state money for her own greedy reasons. She and her family make big money from out-of-state hunters they host.
