May I recommend the book “On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons for the Twentieth Century” by Timothy Snyder?
This alarming book compares the pre-Hitler Holocaust days to the days in which we are now living where lies and deceptions are numbing people to accept the threat to our democracy.
School board members are receiving threats to their lives; election board officers are being fired without reason; voter suppression laws are in progress; some governors are suggesting that all school vaccines be eliminated; militia groups are reorganizing following the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Our freedoms are in danger. Review history; read books; trust television and newspaper journalists who dig deep for facts (our newspapers are diminishing!); do not depend on social media for truth; don’t underestimate the power of certain politicians to spread lies.
Silence in the face of bigotry and injustice only enables harm and hurt. Lutheran pastor Martin Niemoeller (jailed in Nazi Germany for speaking out) confessed that in a poem he penned after the war. “First they came for the Communists, but I didn’t speak up because I wasn’t a Communist. Then they came for the Jews, the Catholics and others, but I didn’t speak up. Finally they came for me — and by that time there was no one left to speak up.” Taken from Our Daily Bread, Oct. 18, 2021.
Speak up, America!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.