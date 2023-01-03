If two U.S. Navy carrier groups were destroyed, this would be everywhere in the news. Essentially this is what has already happened to the US Dollar on the ocean of world currencies, and more will come each year. The electorate is unaware and so are the politicians, thus it will continue past the point of no return. Why?
With France nearly bankrupt at the end of his life, Louis XIV of France reputedly said, “I am too fond of war.” A similar epitaph may one day be written for the United States. The U.S. dollar is our most valuable military and economic asset. It has steadily declined since the Vietnam War, when its $35/ounce gold backing was broken. With each foreign war since — either party in power, it has declined further, faster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.