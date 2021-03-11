Something marvelous happened this week: I survived Wednesday.
That may seem like a low bar to clear, but recent history has screamed otherwise.
This touches on a passing point I made in last week’s column about the arrival of March and the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was this week a year ago that the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 crisis a pandemic. That was on March 11, 2020, which was the second Wednesday of the month; it was part of one of the most extraordinary days of my life.
However, it was two years ago this week, again on the second Wednesday of March, that this region was hit with one of the most destructive storms in recent memory.
But let’s start with last year. The calamity of that Wednesday started in the morning when I made the decision to postpone the Citizens of the Year reception scheduled for the following Sunday. Within hours, the NBA halted its season and Major League Baseball suspended spring training. It was also announced that Nebraska would play its state boys’ basketball tournaments without fans. Later in the afternoon, Yankton government and medical officials held a press conference to “stress calm in the face of the encroachment of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the Yankton area,” the Press & Dakotan reported. The dominoes kept falling and falling, day after day — and they are still tumbling even now.
On that Wednesday, our lives were hijacked as we went on pandemic footing, where we have been ever since.
In some ways, it managed to dwarf what happened a year earlier.
On March 13, 2019, the region was smothered by what meteorologists call a bomb cyclone — an odd combination of words, until you’ve endured it. Torrential rain swept across a large swath of the Upper Plains, pouring down on frozen ground that might as well have been cement. The intersection of Eighth St. and Broadway in Yankton was completely underwater, and the Auld-Brokaw Trail along Marne Creek near Fourth St. was shattered. And local officials held a press conference as flooding drowned much of the region, especially heading into Nebraska, where the Spencer dam would breach the following morning.
So, the last two Marches have been unforgettable, and the second Wednesdays of those two momentous months were miserable epicenters. It will be a long time before we recover from either of them.
The pandemic and the bomb cyclone are two very different things, but they owned a few similarities:
• First, we saw both of them coming, at least to an extent.
A day before the bomb cyclone hit, the Press & Dakotan did a story on what the predicted heavy rain might do in Yankton in terms of flooding, given the frozen ground. Officials told us they felt the city’s storm sewers and drainage systems were ready for any rain events. As it turned out, not ALL rain events.
Last year, the P&D did its first COVID-19 story (although that term wasn’t used) in late January, and we began running more copy as the situation built in the last week of February through that second Wednesday in March. After that, it consumed everything. I believe that almost every front page we’ve done since has featured at least one local story in which COVID-19 has been a factor in some way.
• Both events continually forced me to change my perspective on things.
Early on the Wednesday of the bomb cyclone, I went out looking for photos and saw water pooling at numerous intersections, which at 10 a.m. that morning, seemed striking. At about 11 a.m., I stopped by Tripp Park along Broadway and saw a swollen Marne Creek roaring only about a foot under the bridge, which looked incredible. At about 2 p.m., you couldn’t see that bridge anymore as that entire stretch of the Eighth St. intersection was underwater, with cars stalled out and traffic barrels bobbing in the water. There were also numerous reports of motorists having to be rescued from vehicles trapped in water — all of them WITHIN the Yankton city limits. It was crazy.
One other point shared: Both events were (and are) expensive, and it will take years for us to recover from them.
Thankfully, the second Wednesday of March 2021 was not nearly so dramatic or life-rearranging. There was some snow just a day after it was 73 degrees — unfortunate, but not the kind of disaster I’ll remember a year from now, or even next week. And there were no press conferences needed.
But it was noteworthy because it wasn’t notable, disastrous, apocalyptic and unnerving. It was just a normal, un-shattering, un-scarring, un-anxious Wednesday.
And that was a tremendous relief.
