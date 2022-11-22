A program recently unveiled by Mount Marty University aims to bridge many gaps within the Yankton community at once.
MMU has begun offering free mental health counseling in Spanish to those in the community who are native Spanish speakers.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A program recently unveiled by Mount Marty University aims to bridge many gaps within the Yankton community at once.
MMU has begun offering free mental health counseling in Spanish to those in the community who are native Spanish speakers.
This is a vital outreach on several fronts.
First, it offers assistance to Spanish-speaking residents in the community, which includes a growing number of people who come here either for educational opportunities or work. The program was conceived originally to offer counseling to the Spanish-speaking students at MMU. The community outreach is a logical expansion of that effort.
Second, it helps expand mental health services, which is indispensable in addressing what remains a little-understood aspect of our general health and well-being. This kind of attention can help deal with issues that can include depression and even thoughts of suicide. Engagement is one of the most effective ways to deal with these matters — it’s really a two-way street — and being able to delve into these issues in one’s native language can expedite that process.
Finally, this program also offers valuable experience to those who are getting into the counseling field. In fact, this program began with University of South Dakota student Tanya Suarez, a native of Ecuador, providing the aforementioned counseling to MMU Spanish-speaking students. Now, Suarez, who is training to be a counselor, is expanding her services to others.
MMU Director Of College Counseling and Certified Counselor Keley Smith-Keller sees the program as fulfilling part of the school’s Benedictine mission and also offering help to those who need it but may feel cut off from conventional avenues to get it.
“We have a few students on campus who speak Spanish, but we’d certainly like to serve more people who have Spanish as their first language, people who fall through the cracks because they are single, don’t have families or are not eligible for resources that might normally be available to new immigrants,” Smith-Keller said.
“I watch students speak Spanish with Tanya and I can see them soften up a little bit,” Smith-Keller added. “It’s like, ‘Ah, I can feel free to express myself in the language that I learned and grew up with first.’”
The program can offer a lot of good not only to a new and growing segment of the Yankton area but also for the community as a whole. It’s a welcome addition to the palette of local services in the mental health field.
kmh
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.