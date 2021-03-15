As co-chair of Joint Appropriations and a long-time legislator, I say this has been a legislative session that will go down in history. Never has the state had so much one-time dollars and so many requests how to spend those dollars.
How those dollars evolved is sad and sobering — the impact of the pandemic on this country and our state. With the influx of federal COVID dollars, the state was able to replace general fund dollars with federal dollars that allowed for covid covered expenses.
The new norm for all of us will further be funded with more federal dollars in FY22. I perceive we will be faced with more one-time dollars. Learning from the past experience of this session will hopefully give us guidance on how to address priorities that will stabilize this new norm of services for our citizens.
This summary will address Senate Bill 64, which is the 2021 supplemental bill.
All the special appropriations, amendments and transfers the governor requested in her December budget address were part of SB64, which was the amended FY21 General Bill. The bills passed during session that were supported by the one-time dollars included:
• $250,000 for peer support and management training for first responder organizations. The breakout of these dollars is $200,000 will go to the South Dakota Foundation. Interest obtained from the funds will be used to provide “train the trainer” programs going forward.
• $50,000 will go to the Attorney General’s Office to begin providing programming this year for the training.
• SDSU will receive $7.5 million for a new dairy research and Extension farm. SDSU will need to raise the remaining dollars for the project.
• The Ellsworth Liberty Wellness Center and the three stages that go with that improvement in Box Elder will receive $3.2 million.
• The Arts will receive $250,000.
• The state conservation districts were ineligible to receive COVID dollars but had expenses associated with the pandemic. They will receive $106,000.
• The new bio-products facility at the research park in Brookings was funded at $20 million. This is a joint project between SDSU and SDSM. This project will also be supported by private contributions.
• $3 million went toward the cleanup of the Big Sioux Watershed and River.
• $6 million is going toward townships for creating a rural access infrastructure fund to assess infrastructure needs and establish a grant program for the improvements needed.
• The crisis stabilization center in Sioux Falls which is for drug and alcohol treatment received $3 million. This will be used for capital improvement and operations.
• SDSM received $19 million for a Mineral Industry Building. This was the first priority for the Board of Regents.
• The two major airports (Sioux Falls and Rapid City) and the three essential airports (Watertown, Aberdeen and Pierre) will receive $4.4 million for airport route restoration business development and air service marketing.
• The Needs Scholarship was funded at $50 million. This is called the South Dakota Freedom Scholarship and will be matched by Denny Sanford.
• Pennington County received $4.6 million for a behavioral and mental health service support in crisis stabilization. The intent is to build a regional mental health center that will allow for short term treatment for mental illness for those individuals that get transferred to HSC but do not meet the criteria for acute hospitalization and are then returned to Rapid City in five days or less. This is a concept that is beginning to shape our access to regional mental health services.
The City of Pierre requested $100,000 for contribution toward the USS Pierre. This is a navy ship that was named for the city of Pierre similar to the submarine named for South Dakota.
• One last item was the rehabilitation of rail from Pierre to Rapid City for $20 million. Initially, the bill asked for $5 million for Pierre to Midland, but in reassessing the need for rail carrying products east to west, it was recommended to do the whole project as that would have a lasting and sustainable purpose. This will be a three-team funded project with the state, the railroad and feds providing the funding. There also was $800,000 going to towers for the state radio in the Black Hills.
There were other bills that were presented but did not rise to the priority for funding including buildings at the community colleges and housing assistance. In all, discussions there were compromises to be made and agreements that were settled upon. The majority of the amendments focused on infrastructure that has been needed or will be needed that will contribute to the future of South Dakota. Using these one-time dollars for those purposes will allow us to address other areas if we are faced with a similar influx of one-time dollars in FY22.
If you have questions/concerns, please contact me Jean.Hunhoff@sdlegislature.gov or call 660-5619.
