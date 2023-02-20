The 2023 legislative is about two-thirds finished with the completion of week six.

Senate Education had a couple of bills related to safety. Senate Bill 129 adds school employees to assault provisions. Currently, there are increased penalties if aggregated assault is committed against a law enforcement officer, firefighter, ambulance personnel, Department of Corrections officer and health care personnel while in the performance of their duties. SB 129 would add public and nonpublic school employees to the lists. SB 129 passed Senate Ed Committee, 5 to 2, and passed the Senate floor, 22 to 12; I voted in favor.

