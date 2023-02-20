The 2023 legislative is about two-thirds finished with the completion of week six.
Senate Education had a couple of bills related to safety. Senate Bill 129 adds school employees to assault provisions. Currently, there are increased penalties if aggregated assault is committed against a law enforcement officer, firefighter, ambulance personnel, Department of Corrections officer and health care personnel while in the performance of their duties. SB 129 would add public and nonpublic school employees to the lists. SB 129 passed Senate Ed Committee, 5 to 2, and passed the Senate floor, 22 to 12; I voted in favor.
Senate Bill 168 allows schools to develop a policy for distance or alternative learning or alternative programming for students who are required to register as a sex offender. There was great concern about a registered sex offender being inside a school classroom. SB 168 provides a way to keep that from happening. SB 168 passed Senate Education, 6 to 1; I voted in favor.
Concern about school safety keeps growing. There have been a number of bills during this session to try to address that. All employees and students should be able to feel safe when they go to school.
Crossover day is Wednesday, Feb. 22, which is the deadline where all House and Senate Bills will have to pass out of their chamber of origin. The deadline for committee bills to pass out of their committee of origin is the day before which is Tuesday, Feb. 21.
