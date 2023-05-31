The continued revival of interest among state legislatures in posting the Ten Commandments in public schools may present to the U.S. Supreme Court an opportunity to reverse yet another decades-old, landmark precedent, this time one that prohibits such displays on grounds that they promote religion in violation of the First Amendment’s Establishment Clause.

Although time expired in the legislative session before the Texas House of Representatives could approve a Senate bill to post the Ten Commandments in classrooms, the Longhorn State and several others are likely to pass such bills in the near term, aligning them with a dozen other states, including North Dakota and South Dakota, that already permit displays of the Commandments in public schools.

