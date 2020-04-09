These are dark, anxious times for all of us — it can be felt in every town, around every dinner table and in every waking hour. But, if nothing else, this also makes it a fitting moment to recall the 75th anniversary of the death of Franklin Roosevelt, whose unprecedented four terms in the White House were defined from beginning to end by mighty troubles and the conquering thereof.
For context, FDR’s death on April 12, 1945, arrived as devastating news on the threshold of one of the brightest hours in human history. Less than a month after his passing, the European phase of World War II ended with the surrender of Germany; four months later, Japan capitulated in the Pacific, bringing the terrible global war that had consumed the last half of Roosevelt’s presidency to an end. But he didn’t live to see it.
He won the presidency four times, and from 1933-1945, he became as much a part of the American landscape as the Rocky Mountains, and seemingly as imposing and invincible.
My mother told me her memories of the day Roosevelt died. She was in her early teens and walking home from school, having just heard the news. She recalled being in tears and terrified because she couldn’t remember any other president in her young life. For her, Roosevelt WAS America, and it was as if a piece of the world she knew was gone.
And so it likely was, too, for many people who had been lifted out of the depths of the Great Depression or had marched to war to defend this nation against tyrannical enemies.
In recent years, we’ve been celebrating our “Greatest Generation” — really, a final farewell to those old warriors — by remembering the 75th anniversaries of many events tied to World War II, from its beginning in 1939 and America’s entry in late 1941 to its end. Roosevelt’s passing stands as one of these milestones.
Now, his legacy can provide inspiration for the resolve we’ll need to forge a path through this current maelstrom.
Roosevelt himself did that through 12 tumultuous years, guiding the ship of state through one storm after another. It was an overwhelming task, ultimately with nothing less than the fate of civilization on the line.
He came to office in the bleakest depths of the Great Depression in 1933, taking the reins of a nation that may well have been on the brink of social collapse. He also came in as the Dust Bowl was smothering much of the nation.
Through ambitiously sweeping legislation — including the New Deal and its alphabet soup of programs and reforms — he slowly got Americans back to work. Among many other things, he created a social safety net for retirees called Social Security and oversaw a program to plant millions of trees across the plains to protect fragile soils from scouring winds. He soothed nerves with his “fireside chats” and his inherently positive public demeanor, all while being mostly confined to a wheelchair due to a crippling bout with polio.
As war clouds built in Europe in the late 1930s, he worked carefully — and often against weary public sentiment — to support those nations standing up to, and then fighting, the Axis powers.
When America was finally forced into the war after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, FDR rallied a stunned nation and mobilized its industries into a wartime dynamo that ultimately transformed this country into an industrial colossus.
Roosevelt was far from perfect. He often addressed issues by simply adding more layers of cumbersome bureaucracy. His attempt at a more austere economic path after his 1936 reelection plunged the nation back into recession. He tried to pack the Supreme Court in 1937 in order to create a compliant judicial branch. His decision to send Japanese-Americans in concentration camps in 1942 is a sad chapter in our history. The list can go on, depending on your views and philosophies.
Nevertheless, FDR rose time and again to challenges when his country needed him — until he couldn’t anymore. He was a tired, sick and haggard soul, withered by polio and the weight of the world, when he ran for reelection in 1944, determined to finish the job of winning the war. It finished him at the age of just 63, although he looked far older. Upon his death, he was listed in the daily wartime casualty reports published in newspapers across the country: “Army-Navy Dead: ROOSEVELT, Franklin D., commander-in-chief …”
The 75th anniversary of his passing comes at an extraordinary moment, with a pandemic crippling the world and crushing economies. In a way, you could call it a “Roosevelt moment,” for it’s the kind of dire situation he faced many times.
These days demand someone like an FDR — someone with the vision, resolve and energy to build a better tomorrow. Whether our current leadership is up to that herculean task remains to be seen, for there is still a lot to endure and so much to heal. But Roosevelt’s legacy is part of America’s DNA, and it can still teach us a lot in the days to come.
