At least some things in 2020 can feel somewhat like normal: November has arrived, and it’s time again for us to ask for nominations for Yankton’s Citizen of the Year.

Of course, it’s not completely normal.

Usually, the arrival of Halloween and the flipping of the calendar to November is what tells us it’s time to seek nominees for the annual award, which is sponsored by several local civic groups and law firms, as well as the Press & Dakotan. This year, we had an added reminder because the award for the 2019 winners, Tom and Jane Gilmore, was officially presented to them just last Friday. It was originally supposed to happen in March, but when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, it was put on hold like so many other things in our lives. We patiently looked for an opening — that is, a confidence that the reception for the winners could be held safely — but alas, that was never to be. That led to the brief ceremony held at Meridian Bridge last Friday to present the Gilmores their plaque and, effectively, tie up loose ends for the new go-round.

This year’s Citizen(s) of the Year process arrives at an extraordinary time. It’s been such a tiresome, nervous, disjointed year, the kind we’d rather forget. But it’s in such times that we need to count our blessings, and that includes remembering and honoring those who have devoted themselves to making life in this town — and the town itself — better. In a way, perhaps we need to celebrate these people now more than ever.

With that, we ask you to send us your nomination for Yankton’s Citizen of the Year. You can mail it to us at 319 Walnut St., Yankton SD 57078, or email it to us at news@yankton.net. There is also a link on the Press & Dakotan’s website: news@yankton.net. Also, look for the nomination forms that will be running in the Press & Dakotan throughout the month. The deadline for nominations is Nov. 30.

kmh

PAST WINNERS

1970    Carl Youngworth

1971    Joe Vinatieri

1972    Jeff Scott

1973    Freeman Otto

1974    George Bauer

1975    Harold Levinger

1976    C.B. McVay

1977    Chan Gurney

1978    Dorothy Jencks

1979    Lucy and J. Laiten Weed

1980    Irene Scott

1981    Sister Jerome Schmitt

1982    Laddie Cimpl

1983    T.H. Sattler

1984    Elizabeth Rempp

1985    Mary Alice Halverson

1986    Don Dendinger

1987    Bessi Burgi

1988    Don Peterson

1989    Frank Yaggie

1990    Willis Stanage

1991    Wynn Speece

1992    Don Bierle

1993    Hod Nielsen

1994    Millie Wootton

1995    Tom Merrill

1996    Ted Blakey

1997    Bob Karolevitz

1998    Gladys Woolm

1999    Dr. Ken Halverson

2000    Sister Jacquelyn Ernster

2001    Don and Dores Allan

2002    Beulah Larson

2003    Ken Jones

2004    Arletta Tisher

2005    Larry and Kathy Hintgen

2006    Don and Peg Schiedel

2007    Jim Black

2008    Pauline Rhoades

2009    Jack and Margaret Lyons

2010    Myrtle Andersen

2011    Thomas and Jo Stanage

2012    Brooks and Vi Ranney

2013    Don and Pam Kettering

2014    Ben Hanten

2015    Joan Neubauer

2016    Larry and Diane Ness

2017    Mike and Gerrie Healy

2018    Ron and Jan Bertsch

2019    Tom and Jane Gilmore

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.