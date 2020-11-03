At least some things in 2020 can feel somewhat like normal: November has arrived, and it’s time again for us to ask for nominations for Yankton’s Citizen of the Year.
Of course, it’s not completely normal.
Usually, the arrival of Halloween and the flipping of the calendar to November is what tells us it’s time to seek nominees for the annual award, which is sponsored by several local civic groups and law firms, as well as the Press & Dakotan. This year, we had an added reminder because the award for the 2019 winners, Tom and Jane Gilmore, was officially presented to them just last Friday. It was originally supposed to happen in March, but when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, it was put on hold like so many other things in our lives. We patiently looked for an opening — that is, a confidence that the reception for the winners could be held safely — but alas, that was never to be. That led to the brief ceremony held at Meridian Bridge last Friday to present the Gilmores their plaque and, effectively, tie up loose ends for the new go-round.
This year’s Citizen(s) of the Year process arrives at an extraordinary time. It’s been such a tiresome, nervous, disjointed year, the kind we’d rather forget. But it’s in such times that we need to count our blessings, and that includes remembering and honoring those who have devoted themselves to making life in this town — and the town itself — better. In a way, perhaps we need to celebrate these people now more than ever.
With that, we ask you to send us your nomination for Yankton’s Citizen of the Year. You can mail it to us at 319 Walnut St., Yankton SD 57078, or email it to us at news@yankton.net. There is also a link on the Press & Dakotan’s website: news@yankton.net. Also, look for the nomination forms that will be running in the Press & Dakotan throughout the month. The deadline for nominations is Nov. 30.
PAST WINNERS
1970 Carl Youngworth
1971 Joe Vinatieri
1972 Jeff Scott
1973 Freeman Otto
1974 George Bauer
1975 Harold Levinger
1976 C.B. McVay
1977 Chan Gurney
1978 Dorothy Jencks
1979 Lucy and J. Laiten Weed
1980 Irene Scott
1981 Sister Jerome Schmitt
1982 Laddie Cimpl
1983 T.H. Sattler
1984 Elizabeth Rempp
1985 Mary Alice Halverson
1986 Don Dendinger
1987 Bessi Burgi
1988 Don Peterson
1989 Frank Yaggie
1990 Willis Stanage
1991 Wynn Speece
1992 Don Bierle
1993 Hod Nielsen
1994 Millie Wootton
1995 Tom Merrill
1996 Ted Blakey
1997 Bob Karolevitz
1998 Gladys Woolm
1999 Dr. Ken Halverson
2000 Sister Jacquelyn Ernster
2001 Don and Dores Allan
2002 Beulah Larson
2003 Ken Jones
2004 Arletta Tisher
2005 Larry and Kathy Hintgen
2006 Don and Peg Schiedel
2007 Jim Black
2008 Pauline Rhoades
2009 Jack and Margaret Lyons
2010 Myrtle Andersen
2011 Thomas and Jo Stanage
2012 Brooks and Vi Ranney
2013 Don and Pam Kettering
2014 Ben Hanten
2015 Joan Neubauer
2016 Larry and Diane Ness
2017 Mike and Gerrie Healy
2018 Ron and Jan Bertsch
2019 Tom and Jane Gilmore
